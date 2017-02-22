Sen. Watson cites 'Baylor scandal' in filing 5 campus sex assault bills

AUSTIN, Texas -- The halls of the Capitol extension were lined with displays Tuesday, recognizing Baylor University's achievements. And upstairs, the green and gold is also on the mind of Alumus Senator Kirk Watson (D-Austin).

"I love my school but I have been extraordinarily disappointed," Watson said.

In 2015, Baylor University launched a review after a string of football players were accused and convicted of rape. The review found staff didn't properly investigate claims of sexual assault, harassment and stalking and cost some staff members, coaches and University President Ken Starr their jobs.

A civil lawsuit filed against the university in January alleged 52 acts of rape happened over four years by 31 football players. The claims alleges even more victims than originally thought.



"The Baylor scandal is one that has caused people to pay attention and I think that creates an opportunity for us to address a cultural issue," Watson added.

Senator Watson filed five bills Tuesday. Senate Bill 970 requires all universities in Texas to have affirmative consent policies.



"In other words," said Watson, "I don't think that a young woman should have to object in order to have control over her body. So 'no' means no, but the absence of 'yes' also means no."

Senate Bill 968 requires institutions provide an option to students and employees to electronically report an incident of sexual assault, sexual harassment, family violence or stalking. And that report can be anonymous.

Two of the bills create amnesty. Senate Bill 966 protects minors who report sexual assault from being prosecuted for underage drinking. criminal and university amnesty for victims and witnesses. Senate Bill 969 provides amnesty to students who violate a student code of conduct if they are a victim of sexual assault or a reporting witness.

The final bill filed by Watson, Senate Bill 967, closes several loopholes in the Penal Code's definition of consent in three ways:

Establishes that consent is lacking any time the actor knows the other person is incapable of appraising the nature of the act

States that consent is lacking if the actor persists after he/she knows that the other person has withdrawn consent

Removes as a defense the claim that the actor believed the other person consented if a reasonable person should have known or understood that consent was lacking.

"The students at those college campuses, they ought to be safe and they ought to feel safe. And that is what this legislation is attempting to make happen," said Watson.

Watson also signed onto Senator Joan Huffman's (R-Southside Place) Senate Bill 576 that will require any school employee and some students to report any instance of sexual assault within 48 hours of finding out about it or be charged with a Class A misdemeanor.

Senator Huffman was not available for comment on her bill.

