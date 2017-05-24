Kirbyville HS principal fatally shoots self in school parking lot

Dennis Reeves Photo/Kirbyville CCISD website

KIRBYVILLE, Texas -- Kirbyville Police have confirmed that the Kirbyville High School principal has fatally shot himself late Tuesday afternoon in the school parking lot.

A Special Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Kirbyville Consolidated ISD was held at the Kirbyville High School at 6:30p.m according to Kirbyville ISD's website.

Police confirm that Dennis Reeves went out to his truck after a meeting and shot himself inside his truck.

An Emergency Imminent Threat Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Kirbyville Consolidated ISD was held Tuesday at 8:30p.m according to Kirbyville ISD's website.

The special agenda for the meeting was to consider and take possible action on Emergency Matters at Kirbyville CISD.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

