Killeen residents use hashtag to stop city violence

KILLEEN - KILLEEN, Texas -- Crime over running Killeen, it's a situation people living in the area say they're sick of and now they're taking to social media to make a stand.

The online movement is called #StopTheViolenceKTX . People use their phone to create a 60 second video explaining why all the crime in Killeen needs to end for good.

It was started by a group of community members and city leaders who are concerned about the recent uptick in crime in the city. The video sharing movement kicked off last week and dozens of Killeen residents have already participated.

Leaders of the movement say the videos could help motivate troubled residents to stay on the right track. "In that 60 seconds of you actually saying something that's critical and thought provoking, you may be able to save someones life" says Community leader Darryl Leonard. Leaders also say it creates a better example for the children of Killeen to follow.

"We have to get a positive message out there for the kids so that they're influenced to do positive things instead of this nonsense of killing and unnecessary violence" says Community leader Breeon Price.

Killeen Councilman Gregory Johnson posted his own video. He says this challenge is a great way to involve the community in fighting an important issue.

"I interact with most of the citizens and voters by putting out information on Facebook and Instagram so I think it's a great way to engage the citizens and getting them to understand that they do play a role in making Killeen a safer place to live" says Killeen Councilman Gregory Johnson.

Challenge leaders hope to see 100 Killeen residents participate in the challenge, all you have to do is create the one minute video and post it with the hashtag #StopTheViolenceKTX

Movement organizers have also created a Stop The Violence clothing line to help spread their message. For information on how to find those items contact Breeon Price here: https://www.facebook.com/breeonp or visit his store B&D Media Solutions and Print at 801 N 2nd St. Killeen, Texas.

For help resolving a conflict with another person in your life use the Squash The Beef hotline by calling 254 300 6287