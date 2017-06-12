Kids recruit Austin PD officer for quick game of 2-on-3

APD's Officer Strnad plays 2-on-3 with locals kids near Givens Park in East Austin. (Photo: Austin Police Dept., Twitter)

AUSTIN, Texas -- One Austin police officer took some local kids to court … but he might have been the one who got schooled.

Officer Strnad of the Austin Police Department said he was wrapping up a few calls Sunday near Givens Park in East Austin when a group of inquisitive boys around the ages of 7 to 9 grabbed his attention and later invited him to a game of 2-on-3 basketball.

In an image shared on the APD's Twitter account, Strnad can be seen towering over the speedy youngsters on the court. But when asked who won the game, a definitive answer didn’t come so easily.

APD Officer Strnad spent time this evening playing basketball w/ kids at Givens Park in E. Austin. #communitypolicing pic.twitter.com/ZitX7mSLYB — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) June 12, 2017

“We didn’t really keep score,” Strnad said of the game. “It was a bit chaotic.”

He said he enjoyed the game and his conversations with the kids. The officer said he answered the typical questions about what he was wearing on his belt, but they also discussed who they were all rooting for to win the NBA Finals.

While the boys seemed to all be rooting for the Golden State Warriors, Strnad said his prediction is more of a tossup.

“I’m just predicting seven games,” he said.

The officer said three of the boys were brothers. After the game their mother showed up, expressing her appreciation.

Though he said he might have gotten caught on camera this time around, this isn’t the first time in his near four-year history with the APD that he’s picked up a game or two with community kids.

© 2017 KVUE-TV