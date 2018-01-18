Kidnapped and found Round Rock girls doing well, lawyers say

(Photo: KVUE)

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS - Lawyers on Wednesday gave an update on the two girls who were found safe after being kidnapped from their home. They said the girls are safe in foster care.

They are working to get their medical and dental needs met and hoping to get them in therapy as soon as possible.

One girl is having trouble sleeping, the lawyers said.

There are a few different people who aim to gain custody of the girls, including one of the girls’ fathers, Gregory Griffith.

The case will continue next week.

