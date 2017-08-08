Key West police investigating 'suspicious' death of Texas woman

Smathers Beach in Key West, Florida (Google Maps)

KEY WEST, Fla. - Detectives in Florida are looking into the death of a Texas woman at a beach as a possible homicide.



Key West police spokeswoman Alyson Crean said in a news release that authorities were called Friday night after 48-year-old Bill Baker pulled his companion, 38-year-old Candice Cooper from the ocean at Smathers Beach. She says police are looking into suspicious circumstances.



Crean says Baker told investigators he spotted Cooper, of Lindale, Texas, floating and unresponsive in the water. He brought her to shore and called 911.



The report says Baker began CPR and she was then taken to a hospital, where she was declared dead.



Crean says preliminary findings "indicate her death might be a homicide."

Cooper’s son, 19-year-old Colton Langford, told a Texarakana news website that he was in touch with detectives working the case.

“My mom was a beautiful free spirit that loved everyone for who they were. She helped anyone in need and had a really great smile that lit up every room she walked into,” he said. “She’ll be missed by many.”



No further details were immediately available.

© 2017 Associated Press