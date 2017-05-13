UT stabbing suspect's interview could be evidence in case

Kendrex White. (Photo: APD)

AUSTIN - The jail interview UT stabbing suspect Kendrex White did with a Houston television station could be admitted into evidence in his murder case, a Travis County judge ruled this week.

According to KVUE’s partners at the Austin American-Statesman, White’s attorneys filed multiple motions Thursday to preserve unedited recordings of the interview he gave to KPRC. In the filings, the attorneys state the recordings could contain information favorable to their client, to which presiding Judge Mike Lynch agreed.

Lynch ordered KPRC, the Travis County District Attorney’s office and the county jail, as well as the video visitation service reporters used to speak with White to preserve the pertinent records. The Statesman reported the recording would have likely been destroyed after 30 days without the court order.

White’s parents told KVUE and the Statesman that they involuntarily committed him to a psychiatric hospital after an April crash near the UT campus.

White is charged with murder in the May 1 death of Harrison Brown and accused of stabbing three other UT students. Police have previously said White was suffering from mental illness at the time of the attack.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

