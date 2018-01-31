Keep Austin Weird Festival rebrands to better feature Austin's history

AUSTIN - After 15 years, the Keep Austin Weird Festival & 5K has officially changed it's name.

It is now called the Fun Stop 5K and Fest, and will be focusing more on the elements that made it one of Austin's most anticipated and celebrated events in city history. This rebrand reflects years of participation and sponsor feedback.

The Fun Stop 5K and Fest keeps old traditions of crazy costume contests and random festival oddities, and will be featuring even more elaborate and interactive fun stops than ever before.

The well received alcohol stops the 5K was nationally-known for will stick around, and participants will see a larger variety of fun stop concepts such as a super-sized foam pit, a puppy kissing booth, a super soaker war zone and a donut stop.

“We’ve always been looking for fun, new ways to improve and elevate the event experience, but the main feedback we’ve received over the years was how much everyone enjoyed the Fun Stops along the route,” says Drex Earle, COO and creative director of Bounce, the company which owns the event formerly known as the Keep Austin Weird Fest & 5K. “So, our goal with the new name — Fun Stop 5K and Fest — was to acknowledge the things people seem to love most, to invest even more in that experience and ultimately to make it the most fun anyone would ever have on a 5K.”

The event will take place June 23 at 4 p.m. on Riverside Drive in front of the Long Center. For more information, click here.

© 2018 KVUE-TV