Kaufman County: 2 dead in boating accident

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas -- A boating accident on a private lake has claimed two lives Wednesday evening.

Officials said it happened on Kaufman County Road 243, near the community of Poetry, about five miles north of Terrell. It was reported at about 6:30 p.m.

No ages of the victims are available. The pair was attempting to use a jet ski to pull a parasail when the accident happened. The parasailer became entangled and plunged into the lake. That's when person navigating the jet ski attempted to rescue the parasailer.

The body of the parasailer was recovered shortly after rescuers first arrived to the scene. The body of the second man was located by sonar just before 10 p.m.

