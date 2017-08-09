Kansas double murder suspect arrested near Austin

(Photo: Courtesy Rae Lippe Brown)

Williamson County law enforcement worked together to catch the suspect in the murder of a Kansas woman and her daughter Tuesday evening.

The Hutto Police Department said they received a call from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office and Taylor PD requesting their help in capturing a murder suspect. Police shut down a portion of U.S. 79 in Hutto and laid down spike strips in the roadway.

The suspect ran over the spikes and lost control of his vehicle, veering into the parking lot of Christian Brothers Automotive. He hit three vehicles in the parking lot but there were no injuries, Hutto PD said.

Taylor PD and WCSO deputies arrested the suspect just before 5:30 p.m.

"There's no lack of willingness from other agencies to assist each other in Williamson County," said Hutto PD Assistant Chief Paul Hall.

The Newton Police Department in Kansas identified the suspect as 19-year-old Keith Lane Hawkins. He is wanted for the murder of Alyssa Runyon, 24, and her daughter Zaylynn Paz, 4, in Newton, Kansas.

According to Newton PD, Hawkins was in a relationship with Runyon. Runyon and Paz were found dead around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Newton PD said Hawkins was driving Runyon's vehicle to a family member's home in Taylor.

