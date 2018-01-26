K-9 finds $1M in cocaine in Fayette County

(Photo: Sgt. Randy Thumann)

FAYETTE COUNTY - Lobos, the K-9 officer, made another drug bust in Fayette County Thursday morning, police said.

According to a press release, the Drug Interdiction Investigator David Smith stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation around 9:43 a.m. on I-10 W/B just before the Flatonia exit. Smith said he noticed while interviewing the driver he allegedly appeared nervous.

Assisting Smith on scene was Lobos' partner Drug Interdiction Sgt. Randy Thumann. The vehicle was found with a travel bag containing nine vacuum-sealed bricks of what tested positive for cocaine, estimated to be worth about $1 million, officials said.

The driver, Edelmiro Alanis Silva, 59, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. According to the press release, he was transported to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center.

