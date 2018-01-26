Justice Sotomayor inspires students at the UTSA campus

A Supreme Court Justice and a pioneer in Washington made a stop in South Texas. Sonia Sotomayor became the first Latina to serve on the highest court, and only the third woman. She stopped at the University of Texas at San Antonio campus.

San Antonio was a place she wanted to visit. She said it was a promise she made the last time she came to Texas. About ten students got the chance to ask her questions, which varied from her time on the bench to her struggle with diabetes.

"It was very inspirational," one student said.

Senior Teralyn Wilburn said she felt like family.

"It did not feel like she was a Supreme Court Justice of the United States," she said.

Justice Sotomayor talked about her difficult childhood, such as her alcoholic father who passed away when she was young. But when she was 10 years old she knew she wanted to be an attorney.

Sotomayor told the students to set small goals and achieve them first. She was a first-generation student like many of the students at UTSA.

Wilburn said she is such a poignant person.

"I was not expecting her to be so personable," she said. "She is such a wonderful person. It was like if she was just a professor here, or someone I had a connection to already. She is extremely inspirational."

It is expected that about 1,200 people were in attendance at the main campus, with more watching from a room on the downtown campus.

