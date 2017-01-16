'Justice for all': San Antonians mark 30th year of MLK March

Participants in the 2016 Martin Luther King Jr. March in San Antonio. (KENS5.com file photo) (Photo: KENS)

It's a San Antonio tradition, and Monday marks its 30th anniversary of uniting our community.

The city's Martin Luther King Jr. March is considered the largest in the nation, with about 300,000 people expected to participate when it steps off at 10 a.m. Monday.

The march starts at MLK Academy, 3501 MLK Drive, and ends at Pittman-Sullivan Park, 1101 Iowa.

There will be a commemorative program honoring Dr. King presented at the park starting at noon.

#MLKDay brings the largest march in the nation to the Alamo City, according to local MLK Commission. Are you marching today? @KENS5 pic.twitter.com/Jj2XcmIC2d — Alicia Neaves (@AliciaKENS5) January 16, 2017

This year's theme is: "King's legacy for peace is justice for all. Remember! Celebrate! Act!"

Among the marchers this year will be San Antonio Mayor Ivy Taylor, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush and Texas House Speaker Joe Straus.

San Antonio's first march was Jan. 19, 1987, and the event has been held annually ever since.

More information about the march is available on the city's website.

