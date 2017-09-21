Judge denies mental health evaluation for UT stabbing suspect

A previous booking photo for Kendrex White, the suspect behind UT's deadly stabbing. (Photo: APD)

The suspect involved in the May stabbing attack on the University of Texas campus appeared in court Thursday.

For the second time, a judge denied the state's motion to appoint a psychiatrist to evaluate Kendrex White, 21, for mental health.

White is facing murder and aggravated assault charges for killing freshman Harrison Brown and injuring three others.

A trial date has not been set.

