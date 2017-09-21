KHOU
Close

Judge denies mental health evaluation for UT stabbing suspect

KVUE 5:06 AM. CDT September 22, 2017

The suspect involved in the May stabbing attack on the University of Texas campus appeared in court Thursday.

For the second time, a judge denied the state's motion to appoint a psychiatrist to evaluate Kendrex White, 21, for mental health.

White is facing murder and aggravated assault charges for killing freshman Harrison Brown and injuring three others. 

A trial date has not been set. 

RELATED:

UT stabbing suspect's parents sent son to neurologist before attack

UT stabbing victim Harrison Brown remembered on campus

 

© 2017 KVUE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories