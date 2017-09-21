Judge denies mental health evaluation for UT stabbing suspect

The suspect involved in the May stabbing attack on the University of Texas campus appeared in court Thursday.
For the second time, a judge denied the state's motion to appoint a psychiatrist to evaluate Kendrex White, 21, for mental health.
White is facing murder and aggravated assault charges for killing freshman Harrison Brown and injuring three others.
A trial date has not been set.
