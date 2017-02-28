Johnny Manziel tells judge his life is trending upwards

Johnny Manziel was in court Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS -- Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel was in a Dallas County courtroom Tuesday morning to check in at the judge's request.



The Heisman winner is trying to put his legal troubles behind him. Manziel told the judge he's taking things seriously.



He acknowledged he needs to get his life in order, but said his life is trending upwards.



This incident all stems from a domestic assault charge brought by his former girlfriend after an incident outside at Hotel ZaZa in Uptown Dallas, where the two had been together that night more than a year ago. She claimed Manziel hit her so hard he burst her eardrum.



Manziel is working toward getting the charge dismissed with conditions including anger management classes.

