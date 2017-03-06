Joe Biden to speak at SXSW

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: US President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden arrive for the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump at the US Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Saul Loeb - Pool/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

AUSTIN - Following in Barack Obama's footsteps, former Vice President Joe Biden will speak at Austin's South by Southwest festival to outline his plans for a "Biden cancer initiative."

According to a press release from SXSW on Monday, Biden will "reflect on the progress made under his leadership of the White House Cancer Moonshot; call for innovative solutions to tackle the barriers that prevent faster gains in ending cancer as we know it; and describe how he plans to remain in the fight."

He is scheduled to speak on March 12 at 3:30 p.m. at the Austin Convention Center.

Last year when Obama kicked off the festival, he made sure to stop at Torchy's Tacos before arriving to talk at the Long Center for the Performing Arts.

