Jimmy LaFave performs during the opening ceremony for the Woody Guthrie Center on April 27, 2013 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brett Deering/WireImage) (Photo: Brett Deering/WireImage, 2013 WireImage)

Jimmy LaFave, a beloved Austin musician who announced in April he had been diagnosed with a rare, fast-growing cancer, has died.

LaFave’s label Music Road Records posted on Facebook Monday morning about his passing, saying in part “The LaFave Family regrets to inform Jimmy's friends and fans across the world that the Austin based singer-songwriter passed from this world, surrounded by loved ones in his home on May 21, 2017 after a courageous battle with cancer.”

Shortly before his death, a “Songwriter Rendezvous” was held at the Paramount Theatre on May 18.

The post closed by saying “In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the pet charity of your choice or perform an act of unsolicited kindness.”

Jimmy LaFave was 61 years old.

This story will be updated.

