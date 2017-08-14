Is the MoPac project near the end?

AUSTIN, Texas -- If you have lived in the Austin area for some time, you know MoPac (Loop 1) can be your friend or your worst enemy.

The stretch of highway that runs north and south sees nearly 180,000 cars and trucks a day. It's the second busiest highway in Austin.

On Friday, crews shut down certain lanes to complete asphalt resurfacing for the new express lanes project.

But will we see slow traffic again and how long will this project take?

Steve Pustelnyk with the MoPac mobility project spoke to KVUE about the progress made over the weekend.

"They were able to mill up most of the center and left lanes for the entire stretch from 2222 down to the Enfield Road area. We would have liked to have gotten all of the lanes done but it just wasn't enough time to do it over the weekend," Pustelnyk said.

Pustelnyk tells us that close to 450 workers are on the job every day. Most of the work is done at night.

Pustelnyk says when you're doing a pavement project you have to do things in phases, and lanes can't be closed an extended period of time.

The uneven roads will likely last another week or two on the northbound side. The southbound lanes will continue to see uneven pavement as the project continues.

Work on the weekend could continue, however, no dates have been set yet.

The completion date for this project set for the fall is still the goal.

