Irving mall evacuated due to smoke filled building

IRVING, Texas -- The Irving Mall was evacuated Monday night after a fire was believed to have started in a freight corridor, sending smoke into the building.

Sprinklers activated and extinguished the fire, which was reported around 9:30 p.m. Firefighters used large fans to pull smoke out of the mall an hour after the first of two alarms went off.

No one was injured and initial reports indicated damage was minimal. Exactly what caught on fire and what caused the fire were still under investigation late Monday night.

