Investigation opens into Dallas voter fraud allegations

DALLAS (AP) - The Dallas County district attorney's office has opened a criminal investigation into allegations of voter fraud in municipal elections held over the weekend.

Assistant District Attorney Andy Chatham tells The Dallas Morning News (http://bit.ly/2qK3got ) that the investigation was opened after an "off the charts" number of allegations.

In court records filed Monday morning, Chatham said that his office began receiving complaints in April from Dallas County residents who said they received mail-in ballots despite not having requested them. The prosecutor said that further investigation revealed that "hundreds of Applications for Ballot by Mail ... are suspicious in nature."

He says, "What matters to me is getting the ballots, looking at them and finding evidence of fraud, finding evidence of wrongdoing, and finding out who's responsible for that."

