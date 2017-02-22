Man wanted for punching K-9 officer while fleeing police

Woody Costello Hornsby IV driver's license photo. (Photo: U.S. Marshals/DPS)

AUSTIN - The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force has joined the search for a man wanted for punching a K-9 officer while fleeing from police on Feb. 6.

Court documents state Austin police officers were attempting to arrest Woody Costello Hornsby IV, 24, on outstanding warrants. APD said they received information the Hornsby was at East 8th and Neches getting into a vehicle.

"It was a little chaotic. We had multiple people in a vehicle. The suspect was known to be in the vehicle,” said Patrick O'Connor, Senior Austin Police Officer.

Officers followed the vehicle to the Gulf gas station at Manor Road and Alamo Street, where the Met Tac takedown team deployed.

The affidavit states Hornsby ran, with APD K-9 officer Murph following. The K-9 caught up to Hornsby in the parking lot across the street and “bit Hornsby in the pelvic area pinning him up against a vehicle.” The K-9’s handler stated he saw Hornsby strike his partner in the head, and later observed bloody hair around the K-9’s eye. The K-9 officer was taken to Circle C Animal Hospital to be treated for a puncture wound above his left eye, the affidavit said.

Police said Hornsby continued running and was climbing over a fence when he was struck by a taser fired by another officer. The prongs came out when Hornsby fell to the other side of the fence, and police said Hornsby was able to evade them.

"So that certainly tells you what kind of mindset he has,” said Hector Gomez with the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

Police listed Hornsby as a career criminal in 2011, with previous domestic assaults, aggravated assaults, robbery and burglary violations. Hornsby has also evaded police arrest “on numerous occasions,” APD said, and the U.S. Marshals reiterated in their wanted poster that Hornsby "has an extensive and violent criminal record."

Austin Police said they want justice for all of the victims of Woody Hornsby, including K-9 Officer Murph.

They said Murph is almost back to his old self. According to his handler, the dog is back at work, but still on antibiotics and healing well.

"[Murph has a] small puncture wound above the left eye,” said Patrick O'Connor, Senior Austin Police Officer.

Hornsby is facing a felony charge of interference with police service animal and evading arrest and detention. He is described by U.S. Marshals as 6-feet 3-inches tall, weighing 195 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Marshals added he has a scar on his back, right elbow, left forearm and left leg.

Anyone with information on Hornsby’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 512-800-4213 or your nearest law enforcement agency.

