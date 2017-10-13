Interfaith vigil held for missing Richardson girl

RICHARDSON, TEXAS - On Friday night, more than 200 people showed up to an interfaith prayer vigil for three-year-old Sherin Mathews who has been missing for seven days.



They held the vigil at a tree behind a home, where her father, Wesley Mathews, told police he left Sherin at 3 o'clock in the morning as punishment for not drinking her milk.



"Right now, I see sadness in that tree," said Kelly Gutierrez, a Richardson resident.



Wesley was charged with child endangerment and has since bonded out. The mother, Sini, does not face any charges.



Now Richardson police need surveillance video of the family's maroon SUV that was missing for one hour between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. Saturday.



Police say they are actively searching for video within a 10-mile radius of the home.



"I want her to safely come home, unharmed," said Gauthami Vemula, a child welfare consultant.



Obaid Jabbar lives nearby the home and says law enforcement has been to his home five times scrolling through video caught on his cameras.



"As soon as we landed, they were here at our house," said Jabbar who was traveling back to the DFW area at the time.



"I'll do whatever it takes," he said about helping with the investigation.



"You can't help but feel sympathy for this child. She's a little girl," said Vemula.



Near the end of the vigil, many people gathered in front of the home and yelled in unison, "We want answers, we want justice."

© 2017 WFAA-TV