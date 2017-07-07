Inmate who escaped prison for second time captured in Central Texas

Jimmy Causey. (Photo: Associated Press)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TEXAS - An inmate who escaped for the second time from a maximum security prison has been captured in Central Texas, records show.

Prison officials in South Carolina reported that the inmate was captured in Texas after a second escape from a maximum security prison, according to the Associated Press. The South Carolina Department of Corrections said in a Twitter message around early Friday that 46-year-old inmate Jimmy Causey is in custody. According to Williamson County Jail's records, he is in custody there.

Agency spokeswoman Sommer Sharpe said Causey was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety around 3 a.m. Friday.



He was missing from the Liebert Correctional Institution in Ridgeville on Wednesday afternoon. The prison is about 30 miles -- 48 kilometers -- northwest of Charleston.



Authorities are still trying to determine how Causey got out of the South Carolina prison. He had escaped from a prison in Columbia in 2005 and was captured three days later.

