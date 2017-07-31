Infant cams let parents keep watch over babies in Arlington hospital

ARLINGTON, Texas -- An Arlington hospital is allowing new parents to keep an eye on their babies even when they're out of arms' reach.

A newly-installed NicView camera system allows parents to monitor babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit 24/7, with a live, encrypted feed that can be accessed by parents and family members online.

"We have a Raelynn channel that we watch nonstop," said new mom Britany Stephens, whose daughter Raelynn was born 5 days ago. "She's just being loved all over DFW."

NicView cameras have been around for a while, but they're still in relatively few hospitals. Medical City Arlington is the first in Arlington to install the system. It is offered to patients' families as part of their their hospital stay.

The company says the feed is encrypted. Every family is given their own unique password to access the video, and no images are recorded or stored.

Raelynn was born two months premature and weighs just 2.5 pounds. She's healthy, but doctors want to keep her in the NICU until October. For her mom and dad, that means just one visit a day when they can hold and touch her.

"Being my first baby, it's just the icing on the cake, the sunshine on a cloudy day, it's everything having her in my arms," said Stephens.

Stephens said the video feed has been an immense relief, allowing her to see nurses caring for her baby at all hours of the day. She said she's watched at 2 in the morning when she woke up suddenly, wondering about her newborn.

"We have a long way to go, but we'll be watching every step of the way," she said.

© 2017 WFAA-TV