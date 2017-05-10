In poor health, former Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Don Hill to be released from jail

Don Hill. Courtesy: WFAA Archive

DALLAS - Former Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Don Hill will be released from federal prison due after being diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer.

Hill was serving 18 years in prison after being found guilty of bribery and extortion, among other charges in a high-profile corruption case in 2009.

His sentence is being commuted to time served. According to a motion filed by the U.S. Attorney’s office, Hill has a life expectancy of less than 18 months. Hill is expected to live with his brother and niece in DeSoto.

The motion filed on Monday to reduce Hill’s term of imprisonment was approved in an order by U.S. District Judge Barbara Lynn.

There were multiple defendants, including other city officials, in the 2009 corruption case: Sheila Farrington, Plan Commission Appointee D’Angelo Lee, activist Darren Reagan and businessman Rickey Robertson.

Dallas City Councilman Philip Kingston weighed in on the commutation of Hill's sentence Wednesday afternoon on Twitter.

"Good development," he tweeted. "I know what Don did was wrong, but his sentence was very stiff, and he's been punished enough."

