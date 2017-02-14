ICE cracks down on immigrants with criminal records in South, Central Texas

ICE officials confirmed they arrested 680 people nationwide. (PHOTO: ICE) (Photo: ICE, Custom)

AUSTIN, Texas -- Austin high school students skipped school on Monday to protest recent ICE raids. In Austin, the raids ended with 51 undocumented immigrants in custody.

Many of these teens are children of immigrants and are worried their parents could be taken away.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials confirmed they arrested 680 people nationwide: A total of 51 in Austin. Agents said 23 of those arrested had criminal convictions.

The San Antonio ICE office would not comment on-camera, but did confirm no arrests were made in San Antonio, despite several reports.

KENS 5 talked with Julian Calderas Monday, he's a former ICE field office director for the San Antonio office.

Calderas called this most recent round of arrests business as usual.

"In the entire 25 years that I worked in immigration, we always did them [targeted operations]. It's always been an expectation of ICE," he said.

Calderas went on to say that no laws have changed. In fact, he said he believes there is misinformation out there that is putting some at more of a risk.

"I'm seeing a lot of things out there telling people not to cooperate, not give your name or open doors," he said. "If they fail to report, they are going to go after them."

Many people still have questions that have gone unanswered.

Congressman Joaquin Castro gave KENS 5's sister station in Austin, KVUE-TV, the following statement Friday:

"I have put in questions to ICE to make sure that the people being targeted are truly dangerous and violent people who are, or could be, a harm in the community, and not people who are peaceful folks who have been here a long time, paying their taxes, taking care of their families."

Earlier this month, an immigration crackdown attempt in Tarrant County was propose that would give jailers the ability to screen and deport inmates who are in the county illegally.

"No plans are in the works to provide this type of federal immigration training for our detention officers," Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said Monday.

