Hurst teen killed in traffic crash on Arlington highway

ARLINGTON -- A Hurst teen who was a passenger in a vehicle died Sunday morning from injuries she suffered in a traffic crash on Interstate 20 near Collins Street, authorities said.

Police believe the vehicle hydroplaned as the driver attempted to change lanes, ended up sideways and was hit by an eastbound car.

The victim was identified as Tabatha Romaker, 17, who died at 4:02 a.m. Sunday at a local hospital, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Sunday.



A 17-year-old male who was driving the vehicle was taken to a local hospital..

The name of the that driver had been released and his condition was not available Sunday morning.

The fatal wreck occurred about 9:45 p.m. Saturday in the eastbound lanes of the 900 block of Interstate 20.

