Hurst first responders save 8-year-old boy's birthday

Graham Day will never forget his 8th birthday party this past weekend. (Photo: Custom)

HURST, Texas (CBS DFW) -- Graham Day will never forget his 8th birthday party this past weekend.

At first, it looked as though Graham would celebrate alone, as he had done the year before. The cake and pizza had been ordered, and the invitations had been sent, but nobody had responded. Graham’s mom, Jennifer Day, was determined that this year would be different.

She first sent a desperate message to neighbors through Nextdoor, asking them to come and bring only themselves, no gifts required. But, when she got no response there, Graham’s mom drove to the Hurst police station. Her son dreams of being a police officer when he grows up, so she hoped to get an officer or two to come to Graham’s party.

In her social media post, Jennifer said, “’Please can anybody come over for an eight-year-old birthday party. I’m posting this out of emotional distress…’ I used those words – emotional distress.”

She packed goody bags and mailed invites. When none of the kids invited showed up, she asked police for help.

Officer Adam Longoria was just starting his day. “All of a sudden, our Cpl. McElwee sent a message out to the whole shift,” he said. “It basically said, ‘Be here.'”

So, a dozen Hurst officers and several firefighters rolled up to Graham’s house, lights and sirens flashing. “I don’t think he knew what to make of it at first,” Longoria said. “He looked so surprised.”

When she and her husband returned home, they saw their son’s face light up. “It made me feel shocked,” said Jennifer Graham. “The whole shift, so nine cruisers and a couple of firetrucks.”

The officers in attendance even sang!

“Everybody sings “happy birthday” and it’s never very good,” joked Longoria.

“It was nice to be there and see the emotion he had,” said Hurst officer Brandon Schmidt.

“We introduced ourselves to all the neighborhood kids and parents,” said Longoria. “Graham’s parents invited us in for cake and pizza, and then we got to spend some time hanging out with the kids, taking pictures in front of our cars.”

Longoria said that they even got to stay longer than they had planned. The police call load decreased for a few hours, letting them hang out with Graham and the other kids. “I also think his parents were just in shock that we managed to get so many to come,” said Longoria. “I’m grateful that we were able to have such a good presence, spend time with the kids and say happy birthday.”

A couple of neighbors who saw Jennifer’s post brought their kids to the party.

“That little broken heart was fixed by the police,” said Jennifer.

It was an extra special treat because Graham’s dream has always been to be a police officer.

“I feel really happy,” said Graham.

CBS11’s Yona Gavino contributed to this report.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.