Close Hurricane Harvey makes landfall in Texas 6 p.m. update: Hurricane Harvey now a Category 4 with winds up to 130 miles per hour. Landfall expected by 10 p.m. KENS5.com Staff , KENS 11:35 PM. CDT August 25, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Hurricane Harvey made landfall at about 8:35 p.m. Friday as a Category 4 storm.It made landfall near Rockport, Texas.At Category 4, Harvey has sustained winds of 130 miles per hour. © 2017 KENS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Houston forecast & Hurricane Harvey update - 12:20 p.m. Friday KHOU 11 News top headlines at 6 AM Houston forecast & Hurricane Harvey update - 10:20 a.m. Friday Hurricane Harvey: 6:15 p.m update Houston forecast & Hurricane Harvey update - 6:45 a.m. Friday KHOU Live Video VERIFY: Stay with trusted sources for latest on Harvey Coldplay in Houston, ready to play 'if we're told it's ok' 5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice Hurricane Harvey: 4 p.m. Friday update More Stories Hurricane Harvey makes landfall near Rockport as Category 4 Aug 22, 2017, 9:51 a.m. Reports of damage in Rockport, Corpus as Harvey… Aug 24, 2017, 11:40 p.m. Tornado touches down in Matagorda County, curfew in place Aug 25, 2017, 6:57 p.m.
