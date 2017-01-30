Hundreds gather in Austin to write postcards to congressmen

AUSTIN - Last weekend, 50,000 people marched in Austin for women's rights. Millions marched all over the world. But now the question is -- what happens next? A group of people in Austin started answering that question Sunday afternoon.

The national women's march group has set up a plan of action on its website, going into detail about what to do. Step one -- write a postcard to your senators about what matters most to you. Here in Austin, hundreds of people came together Sunday afternoon at Full Circle Bar to write those letters.

Julie Hill and a few of her friends coordinated the gathering after they participated in last weekend's march.

"There's a whole new energy about everything these days after the women's march," Hill said. "We thought initially, it was going to be like us and 15 friends. Getting to express our feelings and our voice and perpetuate the energy that came from the women's march is really great."

Magdalene Thomas works in the tech industry in Austin, and she said she now she wants to be a part of what comes next.

"It's really easy to be upset by something and it's really easy to be concerned about actions that are being taken around you," Thomas said. "It's much harder to figure out how you can participate in expressing your voice."

For Thomas, she said she likes that this next step in writing postcards is something people can physically do beyond just posting on social media.

"I think that writing postcards or writing letters is an effective way to get people together and share that we're all in this together," Thomas said. "I think having this tangible activity where people can come together is a great step."

Brendan Tobin, one of the owners at Full Circle Bar, said Sunday's strong showing caught him by surprise

"This isn't just something somebody clicked on," Tobin said. "This is something that someone came across town for, showed up for, sat down, wrote down and are trying to have their message heard."

Thomas said she wants her message to be heard as well as other concerns she has heard about.

"We're concerned for ourselves and our neighbors," Thomas said. "We're concerned for our friends down the street. We're concerned for friends in other parts of Austin. We're concerned about people we've never met. It's nice that we're finding ways to express that."

In all, about 400 people showed up to send postcards to the capitol Sunday and about 1,000 letters were written the next action to move the women's march movement forward will be announced later this week.

(© 2017 KVUE)