House Speaker Joe Straus not running for reelection

Texas House Speaker Joe Straus was interviewed by Texas Tribune CEO and Editor-in-Chief Evan Smith at The Texas Tribune Festival on Oct. 17, 2015. Casey Chapman Ross (Photo: Custom)

TEXAS - Texas Speaker of the House Joe Straus will not run for reelection next year, he announced on social media Wednesday morning.

In a Facebook post, he said, "In every legislative session, I've tried to bring real solutions to real challenges."

"For example, we’ve made significant gains in K-12 and higher education, water, transportation, and mental health care. But just as important as what we’ve done is the way in which we’ve done it. Even as politics has become more tribal and divisive, I’ve led by bringing people together and working across party lines."

He said that with this decision, "I will now have a greater opportunity to express my own views and priorities."

He then went on to quote one of his heroes, President Geroge H.W. Bush, by saying, "Any definition of a successful life must include serving others."

Read his full announcement here:

