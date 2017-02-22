House speaker getting firsthand look at US-Mexico border

U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Paul Ryan (R-WI) leaves after his weekly news conference February 2, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Photo: Alex Wong, 2017 Getty Images)

MCALLEN, Texas (AP) - U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan is visiting the Rio Grande valley for a firsthand look at the U.S.-Mexico border as the Trump administration steps up immigration enforcement and prepares to ask Congress to pay for a border wall.



It's the first time the Wisconsin Republican has visited the border, and protests have been announced to meet his arrival in McAllen, Texas, on Wednesday.



Ryan is leading a small group of lawmakers on the trip.



In McAllen, Ryan will come face to face with some of the challenges that arise in building a wall along the entire 2,000-mile border.



The border includes much remote and inhospitable terrain as well as the Rio Grande.

