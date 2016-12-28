Horse escapes death at killing facility by pretending to be donkey

(Photo: Ebrahimji, Alisha)

FRISCO -- On 200 acres in Frisco, Sue Chapman's life mission is to save as many animals as possible. About once a month Chapman and her non-profit Becky's Hope Horse Rescue make the trek to so-called "kill pens" in North Texas.

Horse slaughter isn't legal in the United States, and as a result many sick or homeless animals end up on trucks and are sent to Mexico.

Last week's mission wasn't to save a horse... rather to save a mini donkey. Nine of them.

They raised enough money to save the sick, weak animals from near-certain death. As they were loading the trailer they noticed one animal that stood out, way above the crowd.

"He just stood there patiently. He didn't try to shoo the donkeys away. He didn't try to fight with them. He just stood there like 'I'm a donkey and you don't realize that I look any different,'" said Chapman.

The horse somehow made his way from his pen to Chapman's crews... almost as if he was waiting for a ride home.

"I don't know if he just decided at that moment that he loved donkeys, or if he decided at that moment that he's the donkeys' caretaker," Chapman said.

Chapman knew they were likely his last and only chance.

"There is no way that a frost-bitten 25-year-old gelding with the personality of a giant lap dog was going to be rescued by someone," she said.

Chapman bought the horse and posted his picture and back story to Facebook -- they named him Bubbles.

In just a few days his post has been shared thousands of times, and the donations have poured in from around the world.

The horse that escaped slaughter by blending in with a group of donkeys.

"I sit here with tears in my eye, even now, because it was as if Bubbles became of hope for so many of us."

Today Bubbles is wandering the grass of his new home where he'll live out the rest of his life, and those donkeys... they'll be right there with him.

Copyright 2016 WFAA