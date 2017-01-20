Historic Austin golf course may stay open at a steeper price

(Photo: vividHDR 3 Dramatic, Copyright: Ittiam Systems Pvt. LTD)

AUSTIN - After vowing not to renew the lease at one of the most historic sites in Austin, officials at the University of Texas have apparently changed their mind.

This week, UT President Gregory Fenves sent a letter to Austin Mayor Steve Adler letting him know the university was open to renewing a lease at Lions Municipal Golf Course, otherwise known as Muny.

Muny was built in 1924 and made history when the course desegregated in the early 1950s. It’s considered the first racial integration of a public golf course in the Southern United States.

The course is owned by the University of Texas, but in 2011 UT System regents voted against renewing the lease to the City of Austin when it expires in 2019.

"The lease started out at $200,000 in 1989 and went up 20% every five years,” explained Mary Arnold with the organization Save Muny.

Currently, the city pays UT around $500,000 a year for the Muny lease.

In the letter to Mayor Adler, President Fenves said they are now open to discussing extending the lease past 2019 but at a higher price.

“I am prepared to work with you to negotiate a mutually agreeable lease renewal at closer to market value” the letter to Adler reads.

In 2011, the land was estimated to be worth more than $5 million dollars a year.

While Arnold notes that it’s unlikely the city will be able to pay full market value after 2019, she also points out that there are other changes that can be made to make up the cost.

"The lease money on the golf course right now is paid from the city's golf fund and comes from the golfer's green fees,” said Arnold. She said if the University of Texas decides to instead sell or lease some of the other property along the Brackenridge Tract, it could bring in additional income.

Arnold says Save Muny members are happy the university is at least willing to talk about extending the lease.

Fenves writes that he hopes to begin discussions with Mayor Adler about renewing the lease beginning this March.

Read the letter from the University of Texas in full, here.

