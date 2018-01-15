Hill Country brewery raising awareness about minimum wage with new beer

Oasis Texas Brewing Company on Lake Travis is introducing a new beer to its lineup to help raise awareness about how much tipped workers make without tips. (Photo: Pattrik Perez, KVUE)

LAKE TRAVIS, TX - A popular Hill Country brewery is trying to help raise awareness about how much tipped workers make in a way they know best: through beer.

In about two weeks, Oasis Texas Brewing Company on Lake Travis will be debuting a new beer called "2.13."

If you've ever worked in a restaurant or bar, you'll recognize the numbers in its name. Two dollars and 13 cents is how much most bartenders and servers in Texas make an hour -- without tips.

"They benefit us here on site as well as across the state of Texas and in the other states in which we distribute," Oasis Texas Brewing Company co-founder Hamilton Stewart said.

KC Hensley, the founder of In the Weeds, a grassroots effort in Austin to unite people in the service industry, came to Stewart with the idea in 2017.

"This is to bring awareness to the fact that these servers and bartenders in the service industry are making $2.13 an hour," Hensley said.

But don't get him wrong. Hensley said he doesn't support the idea of raising the minimum wage for tipped workers.

"I don't want the small business that struggles to make payroll and stuff like that have to reevaluate their whole business and possibly close up shop because they can't cover [a] new minimum wage," he said.

Instead, he suggested the current minimum wage works well enough as long as people keep tipping.

"We don't have to worry about legislation or anything like that so long as people are taking care of their services through gratuity," Hensley said.

Both Hensley and Stewart hope people will buy the new beer as long as they keep one thing in mind.

"Service industry people live on tips," Stewart said, "and if you're going to benefit from the service, then you should tip accordingly."

Oasis will be hosting a launch party for the new beer on Jan. 26 at 7 p.m.

