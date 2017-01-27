Highway 190 officially designated as Interstate 14

Texas Department of Public Safety (Photo: TxDOT)

AUSTIN, Texas -- The Texas Transportation Commission announced Thursday that U.S. Highway 190 between Copperas Cove to Belton received its official designation as Interstate 14.

State Representative Hugh D. Shine said this is an important first step to a much larger highway network that will strategically link Fort Hood and military installations across the Southern United States with ports on the gulf coast.

“This highway network will ultimately enhance, expedite and facilitate they deployment of military assets whenever necessary for our national defense,” he said. “additionally, the surrounding communities will be able to expand their economic development by attracting new businesses in Central Texas.”

The 25-mile segment designation was finalized during the Transportation Commission’s regular meeting in Austin.

It will run concurrent with U.S. Highway 190 from the junction of Business U.S. highway 190E in Copperas Cove to the i-35 Interstate and US Highway 190 junction in Belton.

The designation spans Coryell and Bell counties.

