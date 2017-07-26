Hidalgo Co. resident likely infected with Zika in Texas, state officials say

A south Texas resident was most likely infected with Zika in Texas, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Officials believe the infection was transmitted by a mosquito bite in the area because the individual has not recently traveled outside of the Hidalgo County area or had any other risk factors. Testing shows the resident is no longer at risk of spreading the virus to mosquitoes.

Officials say there is no evidence of ongoing Zika transmission in the state at this time, but public health officials are continuing to conduct human and mosquito surveillance.

People throughout the Rio Grande Valley and Texas should continue to protect themselves from mosquito bites by

Using EPA-approved insect repellent every time they go outside

Using air condition or window and door screens that are in good repair to keep mosquitoes out.

Limiting outdoor activities during peak mosquito times.

Covering exposed skin with long pants and long-sleeved shirts whenever possible.

Removing standing water in and around homes, including in trash cans, toys, tires, flower pots and any other containers so mosquitoes can't lay their eggs.

Using a larvicide in water that can't be drained to keep mosquitoes from developing into biting adults.

Texas previously had six locally-transmitted cases of Zika in Brownsville in November and December 2016. More information on Zika for the public and health care providers is available at TexasZika.or

