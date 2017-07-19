HCSO: 2 dead, 3 wounded in north Harris Co. shooting

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas- Two people were killed and three others were wounded during shootout at a home in north Harris County Wednesday night, authorities said.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. at home located in the 1900 block of July Street.

HCSO said there were two men inside the home when three other men arrived and a shootout happened between them.

Authorities confirmed all five men had guns and were shot. Two of them died from their injuries.

The three wounded have been transported to nearby hospitals. Deputies confirmed Wednesday night the homeowner is in stable condition, and the other two men are critical.

At this time, the motive behind the shooting is unknown.

