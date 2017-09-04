Haltom City 9-year-old fatally shoots himself

(Photo: Visuals Unlimited, Inc./Carol & Mike Werner/Getty Images)

HALTOM CITY -- A 9-year-old Haltom City boy fatally shot himself in an apparent accident while playing with a semi-automatic handgun on Saturday afternoon.

The shooting call in the 3500 block of Parker Road East was initially responded to by Haltom City police.

When the officers arrived at the scene, they were waved down by a woman who was hysterically crying. She then informed them a 9-year-old boy had accidentally shot himself.

Upon entering the home, they found the boy in the master bedroom with a gunshot wound. A drawer to the nightstand was open and a semi-automatic handgun was found on the floor next to the boy.

Haltom City police believe that the boy found the gun in the nightstand and was playing with the gun when it went off and struck him.

The fire department and an ambulance were called immediately to tend to the boy, but upon their arrival, he was pronounced dead.

The body was transported to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office for investigation.

Once the investigation of this incident is completed, the district attorney’s office will make a determination on charges in this case.

