Hail pounds parts of South Texas on Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO - The wild weather was quite the spectacle on Tuesday as storms brought hail, high winds, and heavy rains to parts of South Texas.

Everything seemed to happen south of San Antonio, with many KENS 5 viewers sharing incredible weather video on social media using the hashtag #KENS5eyewitness.

The storm passed through quick, but hit hard. A video from Elmendorf shows the hail coming down with the rain blowing sideways

It was a similar sight near Mission Del Lago Golf Course around Loop 410 and Highway 281, with a tree providing some shelter for a vehicle left outside.

In Somerset, there was nothing providing shelter for the vehicle in this video as hail was coming down everywhere, including the pool.

And north of Poteet, David Kensing says that he ran outside with blankets and pillows hoping to protect his wife’s truck from hail damage.

“As soon as I hear the hail, I ran [outside]. I had [a blanket] over the top of my head and when I took it off to put it on [the truck], I started getting hit by the hail,” Kensing said. “At first, [the hail] was probably like quarter-size, but then it got to dime-size. But it was hurting.”

There were no reported weather-related injuries.

