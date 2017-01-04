Hackers gain access to NISD email accounts

Northside ISD Logo (Photo: NISD)

SAN ANTONIO -- Northside Independent School District has been the victim of a data hack.

The school district sent letters to former and current students saying someone gained access to email accounts of several Northside employees back in August of 2016.

Names, Social Security numbers, and medical information of students and employees were accessible to the hackers.

The district is providing free identity monitoring services to anyone affected.