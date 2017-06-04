Hack for Change offers ways to improve Austin

AUSTIN, Texas -- This weekend students, engineers and organizations from around the city gathered for the 2017 Hack for a Change.

Meant to inspire citizens to come together to improve their communities, the three-day event was hosted by St. Edward's University.

On Friday, teams began pitching ideas that they thought could help people living in Austin. Fifty out of 67 teams were chosen to turn their ideas into reality.

Projects included a software where elementary students can create their own website, a phone application that maps where to buy local, organic food in Austin and a website that offers sex education for parents to go through with their kids.

"We're really looking to partner with somebody -- a local health organization that we can pilot this with," Hack for a Change participant Meg McLaughlin said.

There were a handful of tech companies at the event, including Mozilla and Google Fiber. Event organizers said they plan to fund some of these projects.

