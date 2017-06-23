H-E-B's Charles C. Butt ranked in 'best CEO' survey by employees

H-E-B CEO Charles C. Butt has been ranked in the top 20, according to a new Glassdoor survey. (Photo: Glassdoor, Custom)

Charles C. Butt has been ranked number 16, just ahead of Google's CEO, in Glassdoor's 2017 Highest Rated CEOs survey.

The results are based on employee reviews, including the "quality and consistency of reviews" on Glassdoor's website.

Butt received a 97 percent employee approval rating, according to the survey.

Clorox Company CEO Benno Dorer took the number one spot with a 99 percent employee-approval rating.

Read the full list here.

Glassdoor also posted the following statement on its website:

"On behalf of everyone at Glassdoor, we offer a heartfelt congratulations to all winners. Senior leadership truly sets the tone for company culture, and is a top influencing factor of employee happiness — so if you’re in the market for a career change, you may want to consider applying to one of the great companies listed above, or another on the list. After all, company culture is truly top-down."

© 2017 KENS-TV