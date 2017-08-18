Guy Fieri highlighting Alamo City on Guy's Family Road Trip

Hunter, Guy, Lori and Ryder Fieri enjoying a family dinner on the road on Food Network's Guy's Family Road Trip (Photo: Food Network, KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - Guy Fieri made a stop in San Antonio and now you can catch all the fun he had on his Food Network show, Guy’s Family Road Trip.

The episode titled "Remember the Lone Star State" is set to air Friday, August 25th at 9 p.m.

Guy Fieri and his family start their visit where most do when coming to San Antonio, by catching a little military history at the Alamo, according to a summary of the episode from a representative of the show.

Next, on his stop in Military City U.S.A., Fieri heads to Lackland Air Force Base where he meets up with Chef Robert Irvine. The two chefs team up to cook a feast as a small way to thank the troops for their service.

After that Fieri gets a once-in-a-lifetime invitation. Members of the Special Forces invite guy and his son Hunter to skydive with them.

The whole trip ends at King Ranch where Fieri and family visit some contemporary cowboys and join in a cowboy cookout of smoked nilgai antelope and all the fixings.

From San Antonio, the Fieri’s made their way down to Corpus Christi, Texas, in search of snapper and then on to New Orleans.

You can catch the series premiere of the show Friday, August 18 at 9 p.m. on the Food Network where the Fieri family make their first stop in Flagstaff, Arizona.

© 2017 KENS-TV