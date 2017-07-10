Gunmen rob north Beaumont restaurant

Armed robbery in north Beaumont 7/10/2017 (Photo: D. Chillow)

BEAUMONT, Texas -- Employees of a north Beaumont business are rattled, but no injuries have been reported following an armed robbery early Monday morning.

The robbery happened around 7:30 a.m. at Fuddruckers located at 4545 Dowlen Road. A witness said two men armed with guns tied up employees and took money from a safe.

12News has a crew on the scene. We are waiting for a description of the suspects and other information.

