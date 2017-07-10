KHOU
Gunmen rob north Beaumont restaurant

KBMT , KBMT 9:19 AM. CDT July 10, 2017

BEAUMONT, Texas -- Employees of a north Beaumont business are rattled, but no injuries have been reported following an armed robbery early Monday morning.

The robbery happened around 7:30 a.m. at Fuddruckers located at 4545 Dowlen Road.  A witness said two men armed with guns tied up employees and took money from a safe. 

12News has a crew on the scene.   We are waiting for a description of the suspects and other information. 

