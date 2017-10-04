Gun store owner recalls Las Vegas shooter was 'like a ghost when he came in'

Paul Peddle, owner of B & S guns said Paddock bought handguns back in 2010 and 2011 from his store but did not buy any rifles.

GARLAND, Texas — The owner of a Garland gun store vividly remembers selling firearms to Stephen Paddock, the man police say is responsible for the Las Vegas massacre.

Paul Peddle, owner of B&S guns said Paddock bought handguns back in 2010 and 2011 from his store but did not buy any rifles. There is no indication any guns purchased at the store were used in the shooting that killed 59 people and injured more than 500 others.



Paddock visited the store with his girlfriend as recently as 2016, but was not sold any weapons, according to Peddle.



"He was like a ghost when he came in the shop." said Peddle. "Very quiet. Snuck in, snuck out. Asked a few questions, talked to the gunsmiths, had a little repair done and he was gone."



Peddle told KHOU sister station WFAA he is deeply saddened by the Las Vegas massacre and never saw any red flags with Paddock’s visits to his store adding if he had noticed anything out of the ordinary, he would not have sold him any weapons.



"No red flags. I'm not saying we could have caught it but we know what to look for, we've been in business for 30 years." said Peddle. "There's certain things you ask for that we kind of go uhh, that's not right."

He described Paddock as a quiet man who purchased expensive guns, including a $1,500 handgun commonly used by the Secret Service.

Peddle said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives visited B&S guns on Tuesday.

