Video: Mother fights off groper suspect in Grand Prairie

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas -- Police are asking for help finding a man who they say groped two females in parking lots.

The incidents happened less than two hours apart on Saturday, Jan. 13.

At about 2 p.m., the suspect approached a woman in the parking lot of the Dollar Tree store on Main Street, grabbing her rear end. He took off from the scene in a black 2010-2015 Toyota Camry with tinted windows and paper tags, police said.

At about 3:45 p.m. the suspect did the same thing to a woman in the parking lot of Kroger on East Pioneer Parkway. Surveillance video shows the woman fighting back.

That woman is a mom in Grand Prairie and talked with WFAA anonymously about what happened.

She says she was leaving the grocery store with her young daughter when the suspect approached her.

"He sexually assaulted me. He grabbed my butt, and put his hands down my pants," she said.

"That's when I turned around to fight him."

In the video, you can see the woman landing a couple of punches on the suspect. She told us that her first instinct was to protect herself and her daughter.

"I just wanted to kick his a**," the woman said. "I said he's not going to do that to me, not today."

The woman said that she wasn't surprised that she found out there was another victim who went through the same thing.

"It felt like it was something that he had done before," she said. "I hope they catch him soon, I just don't want him to turn around and find another victim."

A police tower is now looking down over the Kroger parking lot as of Thursday.

The suspect is described as a white male with short hair and a tattoo on his right arm. He was seen smoking a vapor cigarette on camera.

If you have any information on his identity, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (972) 988-8477.

