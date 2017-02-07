Granbury carriage driver in ICU after being injured by horse

FORT WORTH, Texas – A community of carriage drivers is stepping up to help a longtime driver from Granbury who is in the ICU after being trampled by her horse.

Wendy Inga has been driving carriages for decades, and she is well known for guiding her carriage around the historic square in Granbury, along with her horses Bubba and Teddy.

"Weddings, engagements, she loves to help people," said Robin Arquette, Inga's friend and assistant. "She loves to share the experience of horses because horses are healing."

"She had fallen possibly underneath [Bubba]," said Arquette.

Inga was stomped and badly injured, with broken limbs, ribs and other serious injuries.

She is now in the ICU at Texas Health Harris Methodist in Fort Worth, and friends and family believe she has a long road ahead.

"She's John Wayne's little sister. She's got true grit. And she wants everybody to pray for her, because I know she's going to pull through this," said Arquette.

Inga has given rides to thousands of people over the years, and she has helped other carriage drivers in North Texas too. Now in her moment of need, many of those people are coming to her aid.

"All of the drivers of the carriages are rallying around her, and they're trying to pick up and salvage her business," said Arquette.

Carriage driver Laurie Reed works in the Fort Worth Stockyards, but she said she'll be covering a gig this Saturday in Granbury for Wendy.

"We're helping her out, and anything we can do, we're here," said Reed.

There's also a GoFundMe page to cover medical costs and to care for Inga's horses until she's back in the saddle. Her friends say there's no question.

"We will make a way for her to get back up on the seat of that carriage driving, if we've got to sit with her ourselves," said Arquette. "That's her life. That's what she breathes."

Click here to visit the GoFundMePage for Wendy Inga.

