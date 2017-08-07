Gov. White's funeral planned for Wednesday in Houston

Former Texas Gov. Mark White, whose single term in Austin had an enduring legacy for the school children of his state, died Saturday at his home in Houston.

HOUSTON -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has lauded former Gov. Mark White as a public servant who "devoted his life to making our state even better, particularly when it came to educating our children."

White died Saturday in Houston at the age of 77. The Democrat was governor from 1983 to 1987.

Abbott said he got to know White as a young lawyer in Houston, and that White's impact on Texas "will not soon be forgotten."

A funeral is planned for Wednesday in Houston. The following day he will lay in state in the Capitol rotunda in Austin. He will then be buried in a private ceremony at the Texas State Cemetery.

FUNERAL:

Wednesday, August 9th, 11:00 a.m.

Second Baptist Church

6400 Woodway Dr.

Houston, TX 77057

LAY IN STATE:

Thursday, August 10th, 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Capitol Rotunda

1100 Congress Ave.

Austin, TX 78701

