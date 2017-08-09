Gov. Mark White remembered at funeral service in Houston

George W. Bush speaks at the funeral for Gov. Mark White in Houston on Aug. 9, 2017 (Photo: KHOU 11)

HOUSTON -- Former President George W. Bush was among those gathered at Second Baptist Church in west Houston for the funeral of former Texas Governor Mark White.

White died Saturday at the age of 77. The Democrat was governor from 1983 to 1987.

Bush was joined by former colleagues who came from around the country to say goodbye to a man they say left a lasting impact on Texas public school. And one they say continued working to make the state a better place even after he left office.

Along with George W. Bush and former first Lady Laura Bush, we also saw Energy Secretary and former Governor Rick Perry.

White's son called him the “life of the party” but also a man of great faith - someone who loved his friends from his political days, many of whom are on the pallbearers list today.

Those who knew him best said he always put Texas first, even though he knew it could and did cost him politically.

Mark White is survived by his wife of more than 50 years, his three children, and nine grandchildren.

Thursday afternoon, White will lay in state in the Capitol Rotunda in Austin. Later that day, he’ll be buried in the Texas State Cemetery.

